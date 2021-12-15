Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin found it 'pretty easy' to adjust to parenthood.

The 34-year-old singer and his fiancée Melanie, 29, welcomed Prince Lyric late last month and have now explained that their lifestyle made for an "easy adjustment."

Melanie said: "I feel like our lifestyle, we are homebodies, so it’s pretty easy to adjust having a baby in the house."

However, Aaron also explained that he sometimes has to step in when Melanie is suffering from what he says is "postpartum depression."

In a joint interview with Us Weekly, the 'I Want Candy' hitmaker added: "The other day, it was 11:30 at night and [Melanie’s] like, ‘I wanna go shopping.’ She has four bags [where she] puts hair extensions and makeup in and goes to her car. I walked outside with our boy and I’m like, ‘Hey, don’t leave your family. “I said, ‘I think you might be having a little bit of postpartum come here.’ And I gave her a kiss."

The singer then went on to detail how fatherhood has been a "beautiful blessing" for him and how family life is something he has talked about for several years.

He said: "It’s all a beautiful blessing because I’ve had a lot of relationships and I started [to] kind of [give] up on love. I was talking about having a family years ago. I [wanted] to be at home and enjoy the love of my life and my child. Now that it’s here, it’s like an epiphany. Every minute now has become so precious and every bit of time that slips by now … I’ve [really] switched my gears of thinking. I’ve given a lot of people second and third chances, as you can see with us and the stuff that we’ve gone through."