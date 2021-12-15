Kathy Hilton is reportedly returning to 'The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills.'

The 62-year-old star - who is mother to Paris, Conrad, Nicky and Barron through her marriage to hotel chain entrepreneur Richard Hilton - was a guest on the reality show between 2011 and 2021 and is said to have "come to an agreement" after feeling "undervalued" by show bosses in the past.

TMZ reported: "Kathy had previously refused to film anything for the franchise's new season because she felt she was being undervalued by show producers. It took several weeks, but both sides were able to come to an agreement that will see Kathy as a friend of the cast, making regular appearances on the show."

The news comes just a week after Kathy' sister Kyle Richards, 52, - the last remaining original cast member on the Bravo show - teased that a return to the reality hit could be imminent for Kathy after being busy with Paris's nuptials.

Kyle told Access Hollywood: "I think she will [return]. Right now, she's been busy with Paris [Hilton's] wedding, and they were also filming that. So, there's a lot going on. But I think that that will happen. I'm pretty sure. I'm hopeful."

Newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff, 36, echoed Kyle's sentiments, noting that they are "all hopeful" that Katy will come back to the series.

However, when Kathy herself was asked to confirm a return to the reality show, she was quick to downplay the rumours and deflect.

Speaking earlier this month, she told Entertainment Tonight: "You know, I don’t know what I’m doing tomorrow. I could be skiing off Mount Everest!"