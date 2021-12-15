Stephanie Matto earns 'thousands' of dollars a week by selling farts in a jar.

The '90 Day Fiancé' star - who also has a YouTube channel - now uses an adult platform where she passes wind into jars and sells them on to strangers for up to $1000 each.

She told Buzzfeed: "Working on my own adult-friendly platform these past few months has made me very aware of the different types of niches and markets that are out there. Over the years, I've gotten a few messages from men and women wanting to buy my worn bras, panties, hair, bathwater, etc. I thought farts were super niche, but also something fun, quirky, and different. It's almost like a novelty item!"

Her admissions come just a month after the reality star detailed the process in a now-viral TikTok video, in which she divulged which foods she prefers to eat before preparing the jars for customers.

She said: "I like to get things rolling with some beans, a protein muffin, sometimes even a yoghurt - less sugar is better. Then I like to add little flower petals. I feel like they attach the scent and make it last longer. And when I'm finally finished with my jar, I like to leave a personalised note."

Stephanie first came to prominence when she appeared on the TLC reality show '90 Day Fiance' with then-girlfriend Erika, which charts long-distance couples who have either applied for or a received a visa and have only 90 days to get married.

The pair split up and while Stephanie has set up a seemingly successful business venture, Erika said recently on her podcast that she had been "contacted" about starring on the Australian version of 'Big Brother.'