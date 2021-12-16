Katy Perry has said that Orlando Bloom gives her wardrobe advice.

The 37-year-old pop star - who has been dating Hollywood actor Orlando on and off since 2016 - revealed that her significant other hand a hand in the costumes for her upcoming Las Vegas residency show.

She said: "We talked about the costumes and the makeup. Sometimes when I'm going to a fitting, he'll ask for notes or I'll show him this. It's fun, and we tell each other the truth. I'm like, 'Babe, don't wear that. You look like...a....something. Don't."

When it which looks have made the cut for Katy's PLAY residency, the 'Firework' hitmaker went on to explain that while wigs won't be as "wild" this time around, some of the costumes have "tricks" in them and some are very "rhinestone heavy."

She told E!'s Daily Pop: "The wigs are not going to be as wild as they have been in the past. I gave the people what they wanted, I went back to the black hair. So I'm just gonna blow that out, it's just gonna be a big old thing. It's gonna be a little sexy.

But these costumes - some of them, they have tricks in them, just like my peppermint swirl dress from the 'California Dreams' tour. It had peppermints and they spun. There's also a lot of rhinestones. We want rhinestones and there is a lot of them!"

The residency begins at the Resorts World in Las Vegas on 30.12.2021, but before then Katy explained how she is looking forward to finding new "traditions" with her fourteen month old daughter Daisy, who she has with Orlando.

She said: "I have a baby and she's a year and change. And this is gonna be her first Christmas and New Year where it's all gonna start to come to life so it's about coming up with more consistent family traditions."