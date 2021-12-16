Lindsay Ellingson has given birth.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram to confirm she and her husband Sean Clayton have welcomed their second child together into the world after she gave birth to son Roen Allen Clayton on Saturday (11.12.21).

Lindsay - who has son Carter, 19 months, with Sean - wrote: "And just like that… Roen Allen Clayton was born on 12/11 at 11:13pm. Our hearts are so full and we can’t wait to see Roen and Carter grow together, they will be BFFs for life! (sic)"

Several stars sent their congratulations to the couple following their latest addition, including Martha Hunt.

She commented: "Congratulations"

Model Emily DiDonato posted: "Omg congrats!!!! beautiful! (sic)"

In August, Lindsay revealed she and Sean were expecting their second child together.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Our family is growing! Can’t believe we are half way to baby #2 Carter has no clue but I know he will be such a sweet and loving big brother. Feeling so blessed for our healthy babies. Portraits by my mom! Thank you for helping us share this news (sic)"

It comes after the 37-year-old star previously spoke about suffering a late-term baby loss in 2019.

Speaking in May 2020, she explained: "I had a late-term loss last year, which was devastating, and I just felt like my body needed to finish what it started.

"I started doing guided meditations as a way to work towards healing and manifesting this dream. Within a few months, I had a feeling that I was pregnant again."