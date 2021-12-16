Charlie Puth has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 30-year-old singer/songwriter took to Twitter to reveal he is "not feeling amazing", but the "worst is behind [him]" now.

Charlie tweeted: "Hey everyone. I tested positive for Covid this morning. I’m not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me. I write you this update, feeling like complete a**, in hopes that you will be safe and careful this holiday season. Love you and I’ll speak to you very soon. (sic)"

The 'Attention' hitmaker's mother Debra Puth admitted she was pleased he is vaccinated.

In response to his tweet, she wrote: "I’m so glad you are vaccinated."

Earlier this month, Charlie surpassed 1.1 billion streams on music streaming service Spotify this year.

He tweeted a shocked face emoji in response to a message from Spotify.

It read: "@charlieputh has now surpassed 1.1 BILLION streams on Spotify this year!

\- He has only released one song this year and his last album was 3 years ago. (sic)"

Charlie has previously admitted he has endured some tough times in his career, including when a songwriter he admired told him his lyrics "sucked" in 2012.

He said: "In September 2012, a successful songwriter told me, pretty harshly at the time, that my lyrics sucked and that if I wanted to be better I really needed to hone in on becoming a stronger lyricist.

"It wasn't the easiest thing to swallow at the time, but it ended up being really beneficial."

However, Charlie started to believe in himself after he wrote the 2016 track 'We Don't Talk Anymore'.

He said: "I think when I wrote 'We Don’t Talk Anymore', I felt like I was pretty good, because I thought that pre-chorus melody was clever.

"People actually didn’t really like that song when I first played it for them, the label wasn’t really feeling it, but I just knew it was catchy."