Matthew McConaughey has revealed Reese Witherspoon was his first celebrity crush.

The 52-year-old actor - who rose to fame starring in romantic comedies like ‘The Wedding Planner’ and ‘How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days’ - opened up about his childhood crush alongside his 45-year-old 'Sing 2' co-star whilst they were promoting their animated musical comedy sequel.

Appearing on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ this week, he said: “I had a bit of a crush on the young lady sitting to the left of me,”

The 'Dallas Buyers Club' star - who is married to Brazilian model Camila Alves after the pair met in 2012 - insisted his crush was "inevitable" after seeing her first film, 1991's ‘The Man In The Moon’.

He added: “[Reese] was one of my early, early crushes and if you’ve seen the movie, it’s inevitable not to have a crush on [her].”

Reese - who seemed unaware of the revelation - exclaimed: “What?! Aw, you're so sweet!”

The Oscar-winner assured Witherspoon that it was a “true story”.

Meanwhile, the two stars also pointed out that despite starring in three films together – 2014's ‘Mud’, 2016's ‘Sing’ and its upcoming sequel - they have never actually appeared in the same scene.

Reese said: “I think people wanna see us in a real movie together,”

McCounaughey added: “It'd be fun to do it when we are in the same frame. I mean [in 'Mud'] I was across the street in the end of the movie and we never really got to see each other.

'And in ['Sing 2'] we're in different booths wherever we are in the world. This [appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'] is us saying 'hello' for the first time,”

