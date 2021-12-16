Brooklyn Beckham has launched his own cooking show.

The 22-year-old star has teamed up with Facebook Messenger on a new eight-episode weekly series called 'Cookin' With Brooklyn', which fans can watch together via the Messenger and Instagram apps.

The show will see him meet notable chefs like Nobu Matsuhisa, Nancy Silverton, Chef Roy Choi, before taking inspiration and use his skills to re-create dishes for the likes of brother Romeo Beckham, fiancee Nicola Peltz and friends Sebastian Yatra, Dr. Woo, LilHuddy and 24kGldn.

The first episode - which is now available online - sees him in Miami as he gets tips from youngest brother Cruz, 16, on what to cook for Romeo, 19.

He looks for a perfect side dish at a local, family-owned seafood business, and then prepares a meal for both Romeo and Nicola's brother Peltz.

Reflecting on cooking, he said: "It's just very therapeutic. It's one of the very few things that I do that I absolutely think about nothing else."

And he noted the importance of family, particularly after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: "Since quarantine, family and people that you love has become so much more important for everyone.

"You have to really take the time to visit your granny, visit your granddad, your family, your friends;the people that are so close to your heart."

To watch 'Cookin' With Brooklyn' with a friend online, fan can start a video call and then either tap the media button in the bottom right on Instagram, or swipe up to access the menu on Messenger.

There, users can click Watch Together and then search for the series, which can also be watched via Brooklyn's official Facebook page.

'Cookin' With Brooklyn' episode guide:

Episode 1: 'The Fabulous Beckham Boys' (December 15)

Episode 2: 'Big Trouble In Little Havana' (December 22)

Episode 3: 'Duck Duck Choi' (December 29)

Episode 4: 'Yeast Meets West' (January 5)

Episode 5: 'License to Grill' (January 12)

Episode 6: 'Tarts For Tats' (January 19)

Episode 7: 'We're Goin' Pubin'' (January 26)

Episode 8: 'Date Night With Nicola' (February 2)