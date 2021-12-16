Craig David has been stalked by an obsessive fan for five years, a court heard this week.

On Wednesday (16.12.21), Tanya Jean, 31, believes she the 40-year-old singer's girlfriend and allegedly turned up outside his home and buzzed his intercom repeatedly while holding up a picture of them from five years ago.

She has been banned from contacting the '7 Days' hitmaker under a stalking protection order.

Highbury Corner magistrates' court also heard how she booked into the same hotel as him, got in touch with his parents, and held up the same photo while standing motionless at the front of the crowd during a recent concert.

In the order, the '7 Days' hitmaker said she posted on Snapchat: "I know you love me."

He also claimed she would use fire exits to get to his hotel room, and then repeatedly knock on the door.

The Met Police has obtained the interim order on his behalf, and Michael Rhimes - who was representing the force - said: "It is clear she is infatuated with him.

"It is clear she thinks he is her boyfriend. He is not."

Rhimes added: "She has made comments attempting to incriminate his managing team.

"She seems to think this is a Britney Spears-type situation where she thinks his management is exploiting him."

Jean - who wrote a novel called 'Trophy Hunting, It's a Killing Business' - will be able to challenge the order at a review next month.

Meanwhile, Craig - who is a judge on new ITV talent show 'Walk The Line' - didn't attend the hearing this week.

On the same day, he received an MBE for services to music from Prince Charles.

In December last year, he responded to the news he was on the 2021 New Years Honours list as he tweeted: "Hits differently when you receive the letter though.

"Thank you for all the Love you've all been showing me for so many years! I appreciate & Love you... I am very honoured... Have a lovely Day (sic)"