Jade Thirlwall says Jordan Stephens will be a "huge part" of her future.

The Little MIx star - who has been dating the Rizzle Kicks star since last year - has explained while they don't feel ready to start a family yet, she is excited for the "next chapter" of their relationship.

Appearing on the 'World From My Window' podcast, she said: "Jordan is obviously a huge part of the next chapter.

"We've got two dogs now so while I'm not having a baby, I feel like I am progressing.

"I just feel like the older I get, the more chapters of my story I'm getting through."

The 28-year-old singer reflected on the first time she met Jordan, 29, and compared him coming into her life to a "tornado".

She added: "He just waltzed into my life like a tornado. I was like, 'Oh, f*** me, who is this person?' And he's stuck ever since."

Jade also opened up on her bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and revealed how much Little Mix - which also included Jesy Nelson before she quit in December 2020 - has "changed [her] life".

Reflecting on other defining characters in her life, she said: "The obvious ones are the girls. They've played a huge part in my life, and they've changed my life. I wouldn't be where I am now if it wasn't for them, and their involvement. They've been monumental in my journey."

Jordan previously admitted to loving her smile, and gushed over the "joy" they bring him.

He said: "My girlfriend has got three different kinds of smiles and there’s this one where, I don’t know how to explain it, you can just tell it’s a pure reflection of how she’s feeling in that moment.

"When we are both mucking about and she just busts out this smile, I think, ‘Oh my God’.

"I just feel full of joy."

Jade previously revealed she was convinced that Jordan was "the one" for her after watching him play a drag queen in the 2019 movie 'Tucked'.

She explained: "When I first started talking to my boyfriend I discovered he had been in a movie where he played a drag queen and I was like, ‘Right, that’s it. He’s perfect. Sign me up’.

"A straight man who’s willing to dress in drag and loves being queer and feminine."

You can hear more and follow the 'World From My Window' podcast on Instagram at @the.world.from.my.window.