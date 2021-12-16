Michelle Heaton is "excited and a little bit nervous" about celebrating her first sober Christmas.

The former Liberty X singer - who went to rehab in April to seek help - hasn't had a drink in almost eight months after opening up about her battle with alcohol addiction earlier this year, and this month will mark the first festive season with her sobriety.

Appearing on Thursday's episode (16.12.21) of ITV's 'Lorraine', she said: "I'm almost eight months sober and I'm coming into celebrating Christmas for the first time without an alcoholic drink in my hand.

"I'm really excited and a little bit nervous. I'm really excited to understand how others keep the joy in their lives without alcohol this year."

The 42-year-old star - who has children Faith, nine, and AJ, seven, with husband Hugh Hanley - opened up on the "real journey" she has been on to stay sober, and admitted at one point she couldn't last "eight hours" without a drink.

She added: "The last eight months have been a real journey of sobriety, but I'm so happy I can't even explain how joyful I feel.

"I couldn't get to eight hours without picking up the drink towards the end, and here I am almost eight months clean and sober.

"It's dangerous because alcohol isn't always that glamorous... From my perspective, I had to reach my rock bottom to ask for help."

She recalled being "so unkind" to both herself and other people, but she's determined to make the most of the "second chance" she's given herself.

She said: "I was so unkind to people and myself, but now I'm sober I have that second chance.

"That small change can make all the difference, make this Christmas count."

Earlier this month, Michelle admitted she feels "reborn" by her sobriety.

She explained: "I feel wonderful. It’s a little bit about being reborn. I’ve been experiencing things in a different way.

"Even down to sleeping, as they had to teach me at the Priory how to go to sleep at a regular time as I had no routine. But I feel great."

