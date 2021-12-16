Queen Elizabeth welcomed the Sultan of Oman in person at Windsor Castle this week.

The 95-year-old monarch - who missed a number of engagements in recent weeks after being hospitalised for an undisclosed condition in October and ordered to rest by doctors - is still only carrying out light duties, which include virtual and the occasional in-person audience.

She looked to be in good spirits on Wednesday (15.12.21), when she smiled and shook hands with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq as she welcomed him and his wife Sayyida Ahad Bint Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Busaidiyah.

The Queen was pictured in pale blue dress teamed with her trademark pearls, and she completed the look with a sapphire broach.

She followed her doctors' advice and rested for most of November, and in recent weeks she's started meeting notable figures and dignataries at her home outside London.

Her appearance follows reports that doctors told the Queen she can host her annual Christmas party.

However, this year the party - which wasn't held last year because of the coronavirus crisis - will take place at Windsor Castle, where the queen has spent most of the pandemic, instead of Buckingham Palace, where it has been staged for several decades.

The monarch will still travel to Sandringham for Christmas with her immediate family, but is expected to travel by helicopter to Norfolk, rather than making her traditional train journey.

Before she makes the trip, the queen will record her annual Christmas message at Windsor, which is expected to reflect on the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April, as well as the "heartening" community strength exhibited during the pandemic.

It was recently revealed the queen has reassured her family she is "very much looking forward" to their annual Christmas celebrations.

A source said: “The queen has told everyone she is feeling far better of late and is very much looking forward to welcoming them for Christmas.

“Like many other families, this will be the first time Her Majesty can gather with her extended family after being kept apart for so long due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

On Christmas Day (25.12.21), the queen is said to be "determined" to attend the St. Mary Magdalene church with the rest of her family, but, as in previous years, she won't join them in their traditional walk to the 16th century building as she's likely to be driven.