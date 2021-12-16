Katie Price has released an apology insisting she is "incredibly sorry for my actions" following her drink-driving conviction.

The 43-year-old star was given a 16-week suspended sentence and 100 hours of community service, while she has been ordered to attend 20 rehab sessions and her driving ban has been extended for two years after admitting she had driven her car after drinking vodka and taking cocaine in September. She was arrested after being involved in a road traffic collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green, West Sussex, England. on September 28.

Katie was spared jail time when District Judge Amanda Kelly handed down her sentence on Wednesday (15.12.21) at Crawley Magistrates' Court and she has now taken to her Instagram Stories to offer a sincere apology for getting behind the wheel that night, whilst thanking her family and partner Carl Woods for their unwavering support.

She posted: "I would like to thank my family my children, my mum, dad, sister, brother, my partner Carl, Leigh, and my friends who have supported me throughout these past few months.

"It’s been a really difficult time and I’m incredibly sorry for my actions – I’m sincerely grateful nobody was hurt – I realise the damage my actions could have caused not only to another family, but to my own as well."

Mother-of-five Katie also stated her intention is to now work on her mental health and learn how to live with and control her "anxiety" and other issues.

She added: "I’m now spending time getting better – mental health is a [hidden] illness and can strike at any time.

"The triggers that cause my anxiety and behaviour are something I’m trying to understand, come to terms with, and learn to control moving forward.

"This will be a long process for myself and something I’ll continue to work on for the rest of my life.

"It’s also something I can work on with my family so we can progress on a new chapter together."

Lastly, the former glamour model thanked all of her fans for their support and goodwill messages.

She said: "Thank you for all the messages of goodwill that I’ve received.

"I’m going to surround myself with my loving family and friends and continue doing the work I love as it brings me enjoyment and helps my mental health.

"Thank you everyone."

Katie escaped a prison term because she had complied with requirements of the court including attending a rehabilitation centre and not to commit further offences, but Judge Kelly told the tearful model that "you deserve to spend Christmas behind bars".

Judge Kelly also said: "When you chose to get behind the wheel that night you showed no concern for others.

"You could have killed somebody. Your actions meant the emergency services had to use up their precious time.

"You knowingly and deliberately flouted a court order and not for the first time. You seem to think you are above the law."