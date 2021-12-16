Sienna Miller avoids social media because it feels "cultish".

The 39-year-old actress avoids platforms such as Instagram and Twitter because "a lot of that world is created by people that were somewhat on the [autism] spectrum".

She added: "So a 'like' or a 'friend' to someone on the spectrum will be enough.

"You've got this many 'followers' or this many 'friends' - even the words freak me out. It feels so cultish."

Sienna believes that social media platforms can often have a detrimental impact.

The actress observed that some of her own friends have become "anxious and more depressed" because of their engagement with social media platforms.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper: "Even my friends who are really engaging with it, I've noticed they're anxious and more depressed."

Sienna shot to stardom as Daniel Craig’s love interest in 'Layer Cake'.

But the actress previously admitted she wasn't prepared for the attention that came her way after starring in the 2004 movie.

She explained: "I was really naive, I think. I was a young 21. Not green as grass - I was by no means an innocent - but I had faith in the goodness of everyone.

"I was very open. And that led me into all sorts of situations that backfired."

Sienna also confessed to having been "careless and loose lipped" in the past.

The film star - who was born in New York and raised in London - said: "I just worry because I know I say a lot, often. I've been so careless and loose lipped.

"Whatever I say, I get myself into trouble. And you know, it doesn't bother me – but my mother reads it, and just goes, please! It's more about the people that get affected around me."