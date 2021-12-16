Maggie Gyllenhaal says directing her husband in a sex scene was 'strange'

Maggie Gyllenhaal found it "strange" to direct her husband Peter Sarsgaard in a sex scene.

The 44-year-old actress made her directorial debut with the psychological drama 'The Lost Daughter', in which her husband stars as a college professor, and Maggie admits that she initially thought it "wasn't a great idea" to direct him in the intimate scenes.

She said: "I did think at first, ‘Maybe it’s not a great idea,’ and then I was like, ‘I’ve been with my husband for a long time. We’ve been through so much. I know my husband loves me. Who could do this better than him?' Really, nobody.

"But the physical stuff, the sexuality, it’s strange; it’s a weird part of our job."

The acclaimed actress - who has been married to the 'Dead Man Walking' star since 2009 and has Ramona, 15, and Gloria, nine, with him - then went on to explain that what makes scenes between Peter, 50, and 31-year-old Jessie Buckley "hot" is the intellectual connection between the characters.

Speaking on 'The View', she added: "The thing that makes the scene hot, I think, is that he’s hot for her mind - her mind. What is sexier than that? He’s like, ‘I am into your mind.’ … Really, that kind of sexy is irresistible."

Meanwhile, Maggie recently admitted that her passion for movies is now stronger than ever.

The actress-turned-director revealed that even after so many years in the film industry, she still can't get enough of the business she works in.

Maggie recently told 'CBS Mornings': "I wanna see movies more now than I ever wanted to see movies before. I've seen, like, almost every movie that's out this year."

