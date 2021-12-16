Jake Paul is convinced that he will eventually fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and his brother Logan Paul.

The YouTube star puts his unbeaten boxing record on the line this weekend in a rematch against Tyron Woodley - who stepped in after Tommy Fury's withdrawal - and has now set his sights on the Mexican great Canelo.

Paul told Showtime: "I will fight Canelo 100 per cent. Look at this guy Avni Yildirim [who Canelo beat earlier this year]. His nickname was 'The Turkish Warrior'. He got to fight Canelo.

"He sat down in the corner and quit. He didn't throw a punch.

"Why can he get the fight but I can't?

"I'm bigger than that guy. I'm stronger.

"It's not about how long you've been doing something. It's about how right you have been doing it."

Jake also revealed that he would be willing to step into the ring with his own brother, who took on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight earlier this year.

He said: "It's talked about so much. Who knows if it will happen.

"It's on the cards.

"The weird part is what we would actually do in the moment."

Paul also said that he would not be fighting against Fury after the Brit withdrew from their grudge bout and says his rival will regret not getting a big payday.

The social media star said: "I don't think a fight between us will ever happen.

"I don't want to ever give him the opportunity. He had his shot.

"I'd like to see him fight 20 more times to even get the same payday that he would have got against me.

"Sorry, Tommy. It isn't going to happen."