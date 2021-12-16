Lily Collins struggled to run in heels after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 32-year-old actress has reprised the role of Emily Cooper for the second season of 'Emily in Paris', but Lily admits she became too comfortable with her lockdown attire, and it made her life tougher on set.

She explained: "My first fitting for the season was about seven hours.

"You walk into a room and it's just covered with fabric and colours and prints and designs. So much fun. We collaborate on every outfit, every scene. I mean every episode has about ten outfits, so it takes a lot of time to get those right.

"But it's fun. It's also really hard to wear that many layers sometimes and running around the streets in heels, especially after COVID, having worn sweatpants for a year and a half. Being comfortable and all of a sudden it's, 'Oh, fashion. What is that?'"

Lily also revealed that she was able to take a couple of her outfits from the first season of the show home with her.

However, the actress - who stars in the show alongside the likes of Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery - admits she wasn't so "lucky" during the second season.

Lily - who stars as an American working for a French marketing firm - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "From season one, maybe a couple items. Season two, I didn't get so lucky, did not get so lucky. I really wanted half of Camille's wardrobe to be honest. I was really into some of her boots this season."

"If we get to go to a season season, I'm definitely going to try to write that in. Need the closet!"