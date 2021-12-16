Sarah, Duchess of York thinks Princess Diana would be thrilled by Prince Harry's "happiness".

The 62-year-old royal was a friend of the late Princess - who died in Paris in August 1997, aged 36 - and she believes Diana would be delighted for her youngest son, who has moved from the UK to California with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Sarah told the Italian talk show 'Porta a Porta': "The most important thing - and I know Diana, if she were here, would say that - is they are happy. And she makes him happy.

"And I love to see that little boy that cried at the funeral to have happiness now."

Harry and his wife - who have Archie, two, and Lilibet, six months, together - relocated to the US after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The couple said in a statement at the time: "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

Harry previously suggested that in spite of his decision to relocate, his life will continue to be "about public service".

Asked about his post-lockdown plans, the 37-year-old royal said earlier this year: "I've no idea. A slightly different version but a continuation of what we were doing back in the UK.

"My life is always going to be about public service - the two of us signed up to that and the two of us enjoy doing that, trying to bring some compassion and trying to make people happy and trying to change the world in any small way that we can."