Elizabeth Olsen is writing a self-care book for kids with her husband Robbie Arnett.

The ‘WandaVision’ actress and her spouse have announced their debut book, ‘Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective’, which will be aimed at children and will be published by Viking Children's Books on June 28, 2022.

Elizabeth, 32, said in a statement: "Robbie and I couldn't be more thrilled to introduce the world to Hattie Harmony. Inspired by the picture books we adored as kids, we hope that Hattie will become a friend and a welcomed reminder to be kind to yourself and to each other.

"We couldn't have brought Hattie's world to life without Marissa Valdez's imaginative illustrations. In the words of Hattie Harmony ... 'Worry, Worry, Go Away... There's No Time For You Today.’ ”

‘Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective’ will be the first book in Elizabeth and Robbie’s series of children’s titles.

The books will be Marissa Valdez and will follows Hattie Harmony, a "Worry Detective," who helps her friends overcome their everyday anxieties like getting on the school bus or speaking in front of their classmates.

In a joint statement, Elizabeth and Robbie, 29, said: "When we sat down to write Hattie Harmony, our goal was to create a relatable character who made talking about complicated feelings fun and engaging for kids.

"We hope Hattie Harmony will become a welcomed reminder that it's okay to speak up when we need help, and to always treat ourselves and others with kindness."

The pair – who made their first public appearance as a couple in 2017 – are said to have brought “empathy and humour” to the book series, which the publishers are hoping will introduce young people to “the importance of self-care”.

Tamar Brazis, associate publisher of Viking Children's Books, in a statement: "Elizabeth and Robbie brought such empathy and humour to Hattie Harmony, which introduces young readers to the importance of self-care. This exciting new series provides both parents and kids with useful tools that they can practice whenever they need a little help coming back to the present moment."