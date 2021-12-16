Nick Cannon says his children have helped him “keep it together” following the death of his five-month-old son, Zen.

The 41-year-old actor and talk show host sadly lost his youngest child earlier this month when he passed away from brain cancer, which he was diagnosed with in August.

And Nick has now said telling his other children – including 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, four-year-old son Golden, 11-month-old daughter Powerful Queen, and five-month-old twins Zion and Zillion – was “pretty intense”, but his brood have helped him cope with the loss.

He said: "Having to explain that to 10-year-olds [Moroccan and Monroe] and a four-year-old [Golden] is pretty intense. But their understanding and them being there for me probably helped me keep it together as well as really deal with it. Specifically, even, Roc and Roe. They were there for the entire journey."

Nick – who had Zen with Alyssa Scott – was by his son’s side when he passed away on December 5, and said being with Zen at the time was a “blessing”.

He added: "I see it as a blessing that I got to be there. Alyssa says, 'I think he was just waiting for you.' "

The ‘She Ball’ star also said his daughter Monroe has been one of his biggest supporters throughout his loss, as he hailed her as his “best therapist”.

He explained to People magazine: "My daughter, really, she's so in tune and in line and wise beyond her years. I got a lot of therapists, but she's probably my best therapist."

"She keeps me in check. She's so pure and so honest. To be 10, she asks some really strong and powerful questions. Really, just it's all out of love. She's my oldest child. Even though they're twins, she came out first and she lets everybody know it. She's helped me keep it strong."