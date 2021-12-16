Megan Thee Stallion has signed a first-look deal with Netflix.

The ‘SG’ rapper has put pen to paper on a deal with the streaming giant that will see her create and executive produce new series and other projects, The Wrap has confirmed.

In a statement, she said: “I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix. Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

And Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy, said in her own statement that she’s “thrilled” to be welcoming the 26-year-old rapper to Netflix.

She added: “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

For the ‘Hot Girl’ hitmaker, the news comes as she recently said she still plans to establish assisted living facilities after completing her degree in health administration.

Megan wants to help those who can't live independently, and she wants to use her fellow former students to staff the abodes because she knows how hard it is for graduates to find work.

She said: "I'm still going to open up these assisted living facilities and I definitely want to hire new college graduates.

"Nobody ever wants to hire you fresh out of college. They feel like you have no experience, so I want to create a place where you can get experience."

Megan admitted juggling her studies and her music was stressful, but she was determined to complete her degree to make her late mother and grandmother proud.

She said: The most challenging thing about college was definitely staying motivated to finish because I was going through so many things and sometimes, I’ll just be like, man, forget all this. I just want to go hide in the corner. I’m stressed.

"But I still kept my mom and my grandmother at the back of my mind. Before they passed away, they saw me going to college and they were really hard on me about finishing college, so I was like, you know what? I’m not just doing it for myself, I’m doing it for them too. I want them to be so proud."