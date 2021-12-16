Kim Kardashian doesn’t care what people think about her law career.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star recently passed her baby bar exam and is continuing her journey to follow in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian by becoming a fully certified lawyer.

Kim’s decision to become a lawyer came as a result of her interest in clemency cases, which she started working on when she got in touch with then-President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka to ask for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence as a non-violent drug offender.

And while some people criticised her decision to work with the controversial president, the 42-year-old reality star said she isn’t bothered about her reputation as long as she’s helping to save lives.

She said: "I really don't care about the criticism. My reputation over someone's life? Destroy me, then, I really don't care. It was not even an option. And he did the right thing. I'm just about doing the right thing and I'm not really about politics at all."

When it comes to her own political beliefs, Kim admitted she can see positives and negatives for both major political parties in the US.

She added: "I believe in the rights that the Democrats want, but I believe in the taxes that the Republicans want. I'm a mix of both."

And while having relationships with those in power and a desire to fight for justice are good qualities to have in a future politician, the SKIMS founder isn’t interested in running for office.

When asked about a political career she told the ‘Honestly with Bari Weiss’ podcast: "As of right now, no. I understand the responsibility, and it's an extremely hard job, and I don't know if I'd ever want that."