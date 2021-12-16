Katie Holmes says buying hardcover books as Christmas gifts is a “tradition” for her.

The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ alum says she loves the “smell” and “feel” of hardcover books, and always tries to get more people invested in reading by gifting all her loved ones books for Christmas.

She said: "I have always loved old hardcover books — from the way they smell, the way they feel while reading, to the decorative quality they have on the shelf. It is part of my lifelong love of reading. I always have a book with me, around me, and it's something I love to give as gifts — especially to my family — as almost a tradition each year."

And Katie also said Christmas to her means “spending quality time with family and close friends”, including her 15-year-old daughter Suri, whom she has with her ex Tom Cruise.

She added to People magazine: "Since my birthday falls so close to Christmas, we tend to do shared celebrates. Typically, we cook together, making favourite dishes - I love to bake - and of course, watching ‘The Nutcracker’, listening to music, and reading books for quiet time.

“It's a pretty traditional celebration with family. Coming together and celebrating the holiday usually includes sharing what we are grateful for — health, happiness, etc.”

This Christmas, Katie will be single after her split from Emilio Vitolo Jr. in May this year, and in October it was claimed the actress wasn’t interested in looking for love at the moment.

A source explained: "Dating is not a huge priority for her. She has a full plate with work and Suri.

"If it happens, it happens. If not, that's OK, too."