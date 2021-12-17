Kerry Katona feels "absolutely violated" after her car was stolen.

The 41-year-old star broken down in tears as she took to Instagram to inform followers her SUV Range Rover had been taken from Elk Mill Shopping Park in Oldham, north west England, while she was out shopping on Thursday (16.12.21) with her daughters Heidi, 14, and seven-year-old DJ, and the singer chased after the thieves when she saw her motor speeding away.

Speaking in a video, she said: "My car has been stolen I'm in Oldham, I'm with Heidi and my daughter DJ. It's a private reg with Katona.

"If anyone sees it please phone the police, it's got all Christmas presents in the back. It's got a Louis Vuitton bag in the back, it's got iPads in the back. So, if anybody finds it, please, please, ring the police.

"Absolute b******* who have done it, we come to do some shopping with the kids. We rang the police, I'm stranded. the lovely people in the shop are being so nice.

"It's a private reg with Katona, and it's blue. Did you see me run after him? I just chased him...

"So, if anybody finds it or sees it, everyone knows my car. It's an SVR, it's blue with a reg plate of KA17ONA.'

"It's got Christmas presents in the back. it's just a car at the end of the day but I'm really angry. Please, everybody, look out for it."

Kerry then shared a picture of her vehicle, which has the registration plate KA17 ONA.

She added the caption: "MY CAR HAS BEEN STOLEN PLEASE SHARE!!

Oldham Area / Taken from Elk Mill Shopping Park.

BLUE SUV RANGE ROVER REG: KA17 ONA

PLEASE CALL POLICE IF YOU SEE IT (sic)"

Kerry later returned to Instagram to reassure her fans she and her daughters are "absolutely fine" following the incident.

She added: "Just letting you know, me and the girls are absolutely fine. They have CCTV footage of it happening, I've been told that they were eyeing my car up on Sunday outside the hotel where I'm staying.

"I've been completed and utterly targeted, I feel absolutely violated! I just want to go home!

"So if anybody sees my car... it's got loads of presents in the boot, it's got the kids iPads in there. Please please ring the police.

"We were at JD and I walked out and I saw... my engine start and my key... I had my key in my pocket, my key was in my pocket!

"And I left the kids and I just chased them, I chased them all the way to the top. Good job I didn't get them - they could've had a knife or anything.

"Dirty smelly little t****! Get a proper f****** job and earn your own b****** money you dirty, smelly t****, that's all I can say!"