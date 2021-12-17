Doja Cat won't work with Dr Luke again

Doja Cat won't work with Dr. Luke again in the future.

The 'Say So' hitmaker has addressed her working relationship with the producer - who was accused of sexual assault and abuse by Kesha, which he has denied - after collaborating him once she joined his RCA imprint Kemosabe Records, with him credited as a songwriter and producer on a number of her tracks.

Asked whether she would following Saweetie's example by not working with him again, she initially told Rolling Stone magazine: "That's not a question I feel really comfortable answering.

However, she then said: "I haven’t worked with him in a very long time.

"There’s s*** that he’s credited for, where I’m like, ‘Hmm, I don’t know, I don’t know if you did anything on that.’ "

She was asked to elaborate, and implied that she doesn't understand why he has been given credits for her music.

She added: "The point is he’s gotten some credit for s***. And, you know, it’s whatever. I don’t think I need to work with him again.

"I don’t think I need to work with him in the future. I know that."

Despite questioning some of her credits, she later added a follow-up statement in which she insisted she has "no firsthand knowledge" to doubt the legitimacy of his songwriting credits.

She said: "When asked about Luke I may have said something that someone could interpret as me saying that he had taken credit on things he didn’t deserve to.

"I just want to be clear that I have no firsthand knowledge of that being the case and I don’t want to participate in the rumour mill. The credits on my music are accurate, and I don’t want to imply anything else.”

In response, the producer's representative told the publication he is "very proud" of their work together, and that he had "'written a uniquely large amount of hits and career-defining songs" for other artists.

Following Kesha's allegations in 2014, which he has denied, Dr. Luke has been involved in a number of lawsuits with the star, and he filed a defamation lawsuit.

In July, a judge ruled he would have to prove there was "actual malice" behind the claims, and she will be allowed to request damages and attorney fees.

