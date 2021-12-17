Doja Cat won't work with Dr. Luke again in the future.

The 'Say So' hitmaker has addressed her working relationship with the producer - who was accused of sexual assault and abuse by Kesha, which he has denied - after collaborating him once she joined his RCA imprint Kemosabe Records, with him credited as a songwriter and producer on a number of her tracks.

Asked whether she would following Saweetie's example by not working with him again, she initially told Rolling Stone magazine: "That's not a question I feel really comfortable answering.

However, she then said: "I haven’t worked with him in a very long time.

"There’s s*** that he’s credited for, where I’m like, ‘Hmm, I don’t know, I don’t know if you did anything on that.’ "

She was asked to elaborate, and implied that she doesn't understand why he has been given credits for her music.

She added: "The point is he’s gotten some credit for s***. And, you know, it’s whatever. I don’t think I need to work with him again.

"I don’t think I need to work with him in the future. I know that."

Despite questioning some of her credits, she later added a follow-up statement in which she insisted she has "no firsthand knowledge" to doubt the legitimacy of his songwriting credits.

She said: "When asked about Luke I may have said something that someone could interpret as me saying that he had taken credit on things he didn’t deserve to.

"I just want to be clear that I have no firsthand knowledge of that being the case and I don’t want to participate in the rumour mill. The credits on my music are accurate, and I don’t want to imply anything else.”

In response, the producer's representative told the publication he is "very proud" of their work together, and that he had "'written a uniquely large amount of hits and career-defining songs" for other artists.

Following Kesha's allegations in 2014, which he has denied, Dr. Luke has been involved in a number of lawsuits with the star, and he filed a defamation lawsuit.

In July, a judge ruled he would have to prove there was "actual malice" behind the claims, and she will be allowed to request damages and attorney fees.