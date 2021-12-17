Google could be set to fire employees who refuse vaccinations.

The tech giants reportedly sent out an internal memo to employees this week stating they could terminate the contracts of any worker who refuses to comply with company vaccine policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The memo, which was obtained by CNBC, told staff that they must upload documents proving vaccination status and claimed those who don’t would be placed on unpaid leave and later sacked.

Google has been pushing for a return to office work for some time, and expects those attending buildings to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

When contacted by the BBC, Google did not deny the accuracy of the US news channel's report on the leaked internal memo.

A spokesperson said: "As we've stated before, our vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways we can keep our workforce safe and keep our services running.

"We're committed to doing everything possible to help our employees who can get vaccinated do so, and firmly stand behind our vaccination policy."

CNBC's report said the memo, sent earlier this year, told employees they had until December 3 to send Google proof of vaccination or to apply for an exemption on medical or religious grounds.

Google reportedly plans to put those who have not complied by January 18 on “paid administrative leave” for 30 days, which will be followed by unpaid leave for up to six months.

If the employee has still not complied with vaccine policies, they will then have their contract terminated.