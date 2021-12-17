Katie Price's ex-husband thinks she "should be in prison".

Earlier this week, the 43-year-old star was given a 16-week suspended sentence and 100 hours of community service, while she has been ordered to attend 20 rehab sessions and her driving ban has been extended for two years after admitting she had driven her car after drinking vodka and taking cocaine in September.

The former glamour model - who has previously been banned from driving for six months - had had her sentencing delayed while in rehab at The Priory, which the judge admitted had stopped her from being jailed, and Kieran Hayler has slammed his former spouse for exploiting a "loophole".

He told The Sun newspaper: “I was shocked about the drugs and the drinking, of course.

“At least she admitted it and she came clean, but from the outside the sentence does seem lenient to me.

“I don’t know if that’s because she is famous but I understand why people say it. Really it is because of the loophole.

“I know people have been to prison for less.... She should be going to prison.”

Kieran has Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with Katie and admitted it is "very hard" to discuss their mother's issues with them, though he is keen for them to understand the difference between right and wrong and doesn't think her sentence helps with the subject.

He said: “There is so much going on in the kids’ lives that things like their mum going to court gets pushed to the back of their minds.

“But Kate did speak to them about it. When she went into The Priory recently I spoke to them about it. I had to explain to them.

“She had contact with the children when she was in The Priory so they did understand why she was there but it is something that is very hard to talk to them about — they’re only seven and eight.

“Realistically I don’t think they really understand, but my aim is to make them understand what is right and what is wrong.

“It is so hard to explain it to them. The lawyers clearly knew something everyone else didn’t as what they’ve effectively said is they had the loophole by going to The Priory.

“But even though there are clearly laws you can get around, I have to think about my children.

“Kate has to understand what she has done is wrong and that there are consequences to her actions.

“We both as parents have to bring our children up to learn they should not break the law and that if they do break the law, it is the law and it has consequences.

“Bad things will happen if you break the law. If she had gone to prison, I would have explained that to the children.

“I am very open with them, and I’d have done it in a sensitive way, but I couldn’t tell them she had gone on holiday or anything like that.

“They’d have found out soon enough, and it would have meant prison visits.”

Kieran hopes the incident has been a "wake-up call" for Katie, who also has Harvey, 19, with Dwight Yorke, and Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with first husband Peter Andre.

He said: "This should be a wake-up call for her, it has to be. She has done her time in rehab and now she has managed to avoid prison.

“She can’t mess up a chance like this. If I am honest, I believed everything had been much better with her."