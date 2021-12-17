TikTok will start varying For You page recommendations to avoid harmful content holes.

The short-form video app is amending the algorithm used for the For You page, after receiving reports that some users were seeing too many similar videos in a row that could be harmful when viewed in clusters.

TikTok has said they will make the algorithm more randomised to reduce clusters of videos that might “reinforce a negative personal experience,” as they listed topics such as extreme dieting, sadness, and breakup content as examples.

In a statement the company said: “At TikTok, we recognize that too much of anything, whether it’s animals, fitness tips, or personal well-being journeys, doesn’t fit with the diverse discovery experience we aim to create.”

The For You page uses metrics like how long a viewer lingers over content to recommend videos.

The company also announced it was working on features that would allow users more ways to customise what content isn’t shown to them.

Under the changes, users would be able to choose hashtags and words related to content they don’t want to see on the For You feed.

People already have the option to signal they’re not interested in a video, and TikTok said similar content will be shown less often.