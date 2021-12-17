Prince William "loves to play 'Monopoly'" with his family.

The 39-year-old royal and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, enjoy playing both the property ownership game and strategy game 'Risk' with their children, Princes George and Louis, eight and three, and six-year-old Princess Charlotte, but admitted they're not all good losers.

He said: "We're playing board games with the children quite a lot. We love playing Monopoly, that's a good one... Some people get quite cross when they lose."

William admitted Christmas has changed since he had children of his own and he loves seeing his brood spend time with the kids of his own cousins over the festive season.

Speaking to the Royal Marsden London's Hospital radio station in an interview recorded at Kensington Palace, he said: "I think generally for me, bringing the family together at Christmas time, it's always lovely because we're quite spread out to doing our things a lot of time throughout the year.

"And so we get very few moments actually coming together. And when I see my children meet up with some of my cousins' children and they will have a wonderful time playing together, it's very special.

"So I'll look forward to that a lot. And also Christmas is a new dynamic now that we have children. Suddenly it's a whole different ballgame of noise and excitement. So now I'm enjoying the new version of Christmas in my life."

William hopes to find the time to go ice skating over Christmas, although he's "not very good" at it.

Answering questions from young patients at the hospital, he told one youngster: "I do like ice skating. I'm not very good. I bet you're better than me.

"My fingers are all over the place. I look like a deer on ice. It's really not very pretty. But I do like I do like my skating."

The prince named 'Elf' his favourite festive film but admitted he's never heard on the Elf on a Shelf tradition that has been popularised in recent years and sees a small figure alternatively cause mischief and bring treats to a household in the month of December.

He admitted: “I don’t know what Elf on a Shelf is."