Keith Urban's marriage to Nicole Kidman is one of his biggest achievements.

The 54-year-old musician singled out getting wed to the 'Big Little Lies' star - who he has daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, with - in 2006 and getting sober as some of the most significant moments in his life.

Asked his biggest achievement on 'Living & Learning' with Reba McEntire, he replied: "There's a lot of things. Marrying the right person, massive. Marrying for the right reasons, getting sober 15 years ago, a big turning point in my life."

Before he got sober, Keith never "had specific goals" beyond playing music.

He said: "[I just wanted to] live in Nashville, wanted to write songs and make some records and hope the radio plays them.

"Some people come see us play our own music instead of covers that I'm playing. That was it, that was the goal."

The 'Wild Hearts' hitmaker previously gushed that Nicole was "beyond" what he'd been looking for in his life.

He said: "She's just the one. She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was gonna go that road.

"It was like the ultimate fork in the road moment in my life, and it was literally like you either get this right now or you are never, ever gonna get it right. This is your one shot.

"It felt so obvious. I knew where I was going ... It was everything I was looking for and then beyond. Just beyond."

And Keith credited the 'Being the Riccardos' star for "giving [him] a life".

He gushed: "I don't even know if she's changed my life; she's given me a life. There's seemingly no relevance to my previous life before meeting her. I have such deep love and gratitude for everything she's done for me."