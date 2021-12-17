Mariah Carey thinks it's "better for the world" if she doesn't drive.

The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hitmaker - who has 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon - let her driving license expire because she was uncomfortable with getting behind the wheel when she lived in New York.

She admitted: “I don’t drive... It’s better for the world and also I let my license expire a long time ago when I left this place. I used to live in upstate New York... in NYC I don’t want to drive. I definitely don’t want to drive, no, it’s too much.”

Despite her diva reputation, Mariah insisted she's happy to help out with the cooking at Christmas.

She said: “I do cook on the 24th. Yeah, child, I do! I do my dad’s recipe that he left for me before he passed away... And then on Christmas, we have a traditional dinner. I’m not gonna lie, people help, but I’m really good with the mashed potatoes.”

Mariah is known as the Queen of Christmas because of her string of festive hits and while she thinks the accolade is "amazing" she insisted she wouldn't use the title to refer to herself.

She said: “If I knew as a little girl that one day someone would call me that, that would be pretty amazing. But I think it’s disrespectful to be like, that’s what I am, that’s who I am.

”I love the holidays more than any time, even though a lot of times we dress the place up, it’s not the same as the actual holidays. Even when I’ve spent Christmas in places where it’s not snowy, it’s not the same for me. I am a traditional lover of the holidays, I truly am."