Dolly Parton is "flattered and honoured" after breaking three Guinness World Records.

The 75-year-old singer has broken her own record for most hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with 109 hits and also set new records for the female with the most decades on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart with seven, and the record for most most number one hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with 25 of her songs hitting the top spot.

Dolly said of her achievement: “This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that’s happened. I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honoured.

"I’ve had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this.

“I’ve loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much. I’ve been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You’re going to have to knock me down to stop me!”

Guinness World Records bosses praised the '9 to 5' hitmaker - who set the overall record for most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart in 2018 - for her "amazing accomplishment.

Adjudicator Sarah Casson said: "Dolly Parton is one of very few musical artists in history with this degree of staying power. Writing and recording music that makes the charts across seven decades is truly an amazing accomplishment."