Jessie J is hoping to meet the "love of her life".

The 'Domino' hitmaker took to social media on Thursday (16.12.21) to share a video of an intimate performance in Soho, and in the caption she explained her future hopes for romance.

Jessie wrote: "They say you find the love of your life when you are not looking.

"So boom... I'll pretend to look the other way, and then you just (whoever you are) sneak up on me. Anytime soon is good. Cool."

Jessie confirmed her split from Max Phan Nguyen in October as she told fans "nothing dramatic" had happened between the pair.

The 33-year-old singer said: "He is an amazing man. We both have so much respect and love for each other. It just wasn’t right romantically. So we decided just friends it is (sic)"

She also explained that the "only reason" she revealed the split is because "it becomes weird and a little difficult when people live in the past".

Jessie added: "I hate how much of a big deal other people can make your personal breakups.

"We are both happy, living and loving our lives."

Meanwhile, the 'Price Tag' singer tragically suffered a miscarriage earlier this year and revealed that the traumatic experience had "changed (her) forever".

Jessie recently explained in a social media post: "I truly now understand why women so often talk about the want and need for miscarriage to be openly spoken about more.

"As I have learnt now that what people know of miscarriage to be (including myself before this past 2 weeks) unless you have personally experienced it. What people think it is, is in fact not a true reflection of what it really is at all. How can people support when they don’t know?

"I have never experienced physical pain and trauma or felt loneliness like it. This has changed me forever. In the most, heartbreaking, but beautiful way.

"It’s put life into perspective in a way nothing else ever has. (sic)"