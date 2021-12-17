Katie Cherry thinks Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are "a really good match".

The film composer - who dated the 'Tender Bar' actor in 2019 - has opened up on her former flame rekindling his romance with his ex-fiancee 17 years after they called off their engagement.

She told InTouch magazine: "They're at the same points in their lives. He and J-Lo both have kids. Ben is very family-oriented.

"He's looking for something deep, and he obviously feels very connected to her. They seem like a really good match."

She also weighed in on her own romance with Ben, and admitted while she typically avoids dating people in the movie industry, he was the "complete opposite" to most people in that world.

She explained: "He was very sweet and charming and funny. I usually don't date industry people, because they're so full of themselves and so Hollywood, but Ben is the complete opposite.

"He's such a homebody. His favourite thing to do is sit at home, have his chef cook something and watch really good movies."

She claimed the 49-year-old actor wanted "something serious" from their relationship, while she wasn't as keen and didn't "see a future" for them together.

She added: "He wanted something serious. He didn't talk about marriage, but he did say, 'I love you,' really, really fast and asked me to move in with him! I didn't really see a future with him."

Meanwhile, Ben recently admitted he was hesitant about reuniting with J-Lo because he knew it would draw a lot of attention, and he didn't want to make his kids - Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and nine-year-old Samuel - uncomfortable.

He said: "Well, look, my responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility I have. So I won't do anything that's painful or destructive to them if I can help it.

“That being said, I know that my life affects them. I dropped my son off at school two days ago, and he's the only one who will talk about it. He's nine years old and there's a bunch of the older boys out there doing some toy drive or something, and I heard them go, 'Oh Ben Affleck, Ben Affleck.' And my kid looks at me and goes, '#WelcomeToMyLife.' ”