Mariah Carey has declared Mary as the real "Queen of Christmas".

The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hitmaker has insisted she never chose the festive moniker herself, and she thinks the mother of Jesus is much more deserving.

Appearing on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, she said: "Can I just say that I did not create the title or the moniker ‘Queen of Christmas’. OK.

"I did not do that. That was other people, and I just want to humbly say that I don't consider myself that.

"I'm someone that loves Christmas, that happened to be blessed to write 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'. And a lot of other Christmas songs.

"And let's face it, you know, everybody's faith is what it is. But to me, Mary is the Queen of Christmas."

Mariah - whose neck track 'Fall In Love At Christmas' dropped on December 3 - revealed she started writing the festive single over the summer in Atlanta.

Revealing plans to release behind the scenes footage from the sessions, she explained: "So we were in Atlanta at a house where we made this place called the Butterfly Lounge, and we were doing all different kinds of music.

"And then we decided, ‘Oh, this might be cool to do a Christmas song’, right? And now here we are in LA at the new Butterfly Lounge.

"By the way, we're going to put this on a streaming service so if anybody is interested in that, you know, we've been filming it the whole time.

"So it's not like me all glammed out. It's like me, regular, whatever, girl, I'm in pyjamas most of the time."

The pop superstar noted the documentary will give fans a glimpse into her creative process.

She added: "You see me writing, you see me produce and you see me singing to the guitar player, ‘can you play do dooo doo do’ or whatever.

"So the thing is, is that most people don't see women in that capacity. And when you do, you expect to see them very broken down, very like behind a piano, like very much behind a guitar."