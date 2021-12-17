Kyle Richards won't have any more plastic surgery.

The 52-year-old star - who went under the knife after breaking her nose - has revealed she will not be having any more procedures for the sake of her acting career.

Kyle told InTouch magazine: "I'm not looking to have any other surgery. People keep asking me if I've done anything but I haven't.

"I haven't even had Botox recently, because I want to be able to move my forehead in movies to show expression, like in 'Halloween Kills'."

Kyle has starred in 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' with her sisters Kathy and Kim and has revealed that audiences are desperate to see the trio all together on screen again.

She explained: "The fans really want to see the three sisters together. Kim was one of those people who never left the house because of COVID. Now, with the vaccine, there's hope."

The 'Halloween' actress admits that she has had a turbulent relationship with her sisters over the years but starring together in the reality TV series has helped them forge a closer bond.

Kyle said: "Obviously we've had some problems over the years, but we've worked through them, and the show has absolutely brought us closer.

"I'm hoping we'll be seeing all the sisters together next season. You never know!"

The star admitted her older sister Kathy is a "lot of fun" after she proved a hit with fans of the show.

Kyle explained: "I was only 10 years old when she got married. We'd never done a girls' trip – she'd never done a girls' trip!

"I think back to those scenes where she was chasing me with the stale breadstick and just laugh. She's a lot of fun."