Daisy Lowe is "proud to be a curvy woman" as she reflects on her body confidence journey.

The 32-year-old model has shared a revealing throwback snap and admitted she would never have previously shared the photo online as her "thighs looked thicker" and she'd like, but now she's proud of her figure and her "lumps and bumps".

In a lengthy caption alongside the photo, Daisy explained: "Today I was looking through some old pictures & I found this one of me by the ever so talented @ashkingston wearing @pretties... at the time it was taken I was so mean to myself thinking I could never post this picture because I thought my thighs looked thicker than I'd like them but now I think F*** IT!

"I am proud of my thicker thighs that have carried me through every day of my life. I am proud to be a curvy woman. I am grateful for the lumps and bumps that once upon a time I would shame myself for...

"I find it so fascinating that the things that we learn to tell ourselves can be so mean! (sic)."

Daisy hopes that her post will provide a welcome confidence boost to her social media followers who are struggling with their own body image.

She continued: "So the reason I wanted to post this to say – its time for some self love and kindness! It's nearly Christmas & thanks to this new variant, it all feels a bit uncertain in the air again.

"Christmas nibbles and tipples are here to save us with a whole lot of Christmas joy!! Indulge and live I think is the way to go this year!

"Sending you and your lovable bumps and lumps allllll my love this Christmas (sic)"