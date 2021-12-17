Dionne Warwick joined Twitter because she felt it "needed a grown up's presence".

The 81-year-old singer has amassed over half a million followers on the social media platform and has developed a "wonderful" relationship with her younger fans as a result.

She told Closer US: "I thought maybe a grown-up's presence was needed on Twitter. It has become a wonderful relationship with the youngsters."

She has delighted fans with her exchanges on the platform, including one with Chance The Rapper last year when she questioned his moniker.

She wrote: "If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”

Chance admitted he was "freaking out" that she knew him, she replied: "Of course I know you. You're THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you."

She also made waves as she offered to "pay the postage" to get Jake Gyllenhaal to return Taylor Swift's scarf after she sang about leaving the accessory at the house of a sister of a man she was dating on 'All Too Well'.

Some fans believe the mystery pair to be Jake - whom Taylor dated from October 2010 until January 2011 - and his sister Maggie, and Dionne later added: "I mean it. Man, what's he doing with the scarf? Give it back to her. What's the point?"

Meanwhile, the 'I'll Never Fall in Love Again' singer - who was twice married and divorced to William Elliott and shares actor David, 52, and singer Damon, 48,with the drummer - has also revealed her "proudest accomplishment" is becoming a mother.

She told Closer US: "I have always encouraged and supported them with anything they wanted to do. Being a mother is my proudest accomplishment."

The singer - who turned 81 on December 12 - then went on to blast those in Hollywood who turn to plastic surgery and reminded them that they cannot "improve on perfection".

She said: " I tell people who want to get face lifts and tucks - how can you improve on perfection? This is what God gave you. Trying to improve on it? It's impossible."