Benedict Cumberbatch is taking a break from theatre to focus on fatherhood.

The ‘Sherlock Holmes’ star – who shares three children with wife Sophie Hunter, 43 – admits even though he is “aching” to get back to stage, “it’s too much right now”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper’s Baz Bamigboye column, he said: “I have three small children [aged six and under] It’s too much right now I’ll wait until they’re a little older."

The 45-year-old actor started his career treading the boards in 2001 and has starred in multiple plays since, including ‘Hedda Gabler’ where he played the role of George Tesman, which marked his West End debut.

The Prime Time Emmy Award winner has been high in demand in every aspect of his life as he dominates the big screens with his roles in ‘The Power of the Dog’, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and upcoming movie ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’.

Cumberbatch explained that when filming on location he brings along his wife and three sons, six-year-old Christopher, four-year-old Hal and two-year old Finn.

He said: "I wouldn’t have done the job without being able to take them [Sophie and the boys] in the first place. Too far; too long away."

Jane Campion - who is at the helm of ‘The Power Of The dog’ - was moved by Benedict's family man display when she approached him in Los Angeles while he was promoting ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

She said: “Just watching him be a family man told me who he was in an instant."

Benedict will be playing the rancher Phil Burbank in Jane’s acclaimed Western, which is based on Thomas Savage's 1967 novel of the same name.

Speaking about his role, Cumberbatch admitted: “It’s probably the furthest stretch I’ve ever had, from what I was born into and experienced as a kid growing up.

“He’s a deeply troubled soul who’s looking to the past, continually, and being left behind by the present and the future.”