Dame Helen Mirren has appealed for donations for the hungry and vulnerable at Christmas.

The ‘Red’ star has urged people to donate to Britain's online food order and delivery service Just Eat's Christmas campaign, a collaboration with the charities Social Bite and Foodcycle.

In a video, the 76-year-old Hollywood legend said: “After the disappointment of last Christmas, coming together with loved ones this year will feel even more special. But for many in the UK, this winter will be a time of hunger and loneliness. But you can help those less fortunate. For the second year running, the charities Social Bite and FoodCycle, have teamed up with Just Eat to help provide Christmas meals and support to the homeless, lonely and vulnerable. "

The ‘Hitchcock’ star explained how customers can easily donate at the checkout page in the app when requesting delivery.

When you order a meal on Just Eat, you can select an amount to give, and Just Eat will match the donation pound for pound.

They’re using their network of staff, restaurants and delivery drivers as a force for good and have pledged to provide at least 200,000 meals for those in need.

Helen appealed: “If you can, please donate. It’ll make a world of difference to those who need it the most."

Andrew Kenny, JustEat’s managing director commented: “At Just Eat we believe in the power of food in bringing people together. This is our biggest charitable initiative to date, and we’re proud to be able to use our entire network as a force for good. We hope that together we can make a real difference to those who need it most this winter.”

Mary McGrath MBE, Food Cycle’s CEO said: “For many people in the UK, this winter will be a time of hunger and loneliness, which is why we’re grateful to be joining forces with Just Eat to help those in need.

“With help from the Just Eat Christmas Meal Appeal, FoodCycle will be able to provide thousands more hot, nutritious meals to low income families, elderly people, key workers and those who simply cannot afford to buy food this Christmas.”

Josh Littlejohn, the head of Social Bites commented: "Whilst many of us will be able to share Christmas dinner with loved ones this Christmas, thousands of homeless people will spend Christmas alone on the streets of the UK and many homeless families and children will wake up on Christmas morning in temporary accommodation. That's why we’re thrilled to be teaming up with Just Eat for a second year running for the Christmas Meal Appeal, which is going to make such a difference to the UK's most vulnerable people.’’

In addition, Just Eat has created a directory that showcases those supplying hot meals for those with nowhere to go during the holiday season.