Scarlett Johansson says her daughter isn’t “interested” in her new baby brother.

The ‘Black Widow’ star welcomed her son Cosmo – whom she has with her husband Colin Jost – into the world in August and has said her seven-year-old daughter Rose, whose father is Romain Dauriac, doesn’t seem bothered by the new addition to the family.

She joked: "She has a lot going on in her life. She's got a very active social calendar, so she's not as interested in the baby as, I don't know, let's say, like, any other thing really?"

And Rose has already reached the age where she finds her mother embarrassing – especially as Scarlett has a habit of “exaggerating” everything that makes her daughter cringe.

She added: "I do a little dance when the school bus pulls up, and she doesn't like that. Of course, then I exaggerate it even further."

Scarlett, 37, said her daughter has also entered the phase where she doesn't enjoy being told what to do, and the actress has said she won’t “argue” with the youngster.

Speaking during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon’, she said: "To me, I'm like, I'm not going to argue with her about it. That just seems like a conversation that's not going anywhere good."

Meanwhile, Scarlett recently said she "kind of killed" the Elf on the Shelf Christmas tradition for her kids after she had to explain to her daughter why the decoration was stored away in a box.

She confessed: "I kind of killed the Elf on the Shelf tradition. [She] found him in the box the other day. She was like, 'Why is he in this weird dusty box?' And I was like, 'He lives there right before Christmas. That was bad."

The Oscar-winning star may have "killed" Elf on the Shelf - a game which sees an ornamental elf placed in a different household location every day during the countdown to Christmas - but she revealed that Secret Santa still remains a "competitive" tradition for her family during the festive season.

She added: "We do Secret Santa. It's pretty competitive. My siblings are aggressive."