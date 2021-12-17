Zoe Lister-Jones has accused Chris Noth of being “consistently sexually inappropriate” and a “sexual predator”.

The 39-year-old actress has become the third person to accuse the ‘Sex and the City’ actor of sexual misconduct, as she took to social media to share her story after two other women alleged earlier this week that Noth had sexually assaulted them.

Zoe claimed Noth, 67, was once drunk on the set of ‘Law & Order’ and acted inappropriately toward women at a New York City nightclub he owned.

Referring to the death of Noth’s ‘Sex and the City’ character Mr. Big during the revival series ‘And Just Like That…’, Zoe wrote in her post: "Last week my friend asked me how I felt about Mr. Big's death on ‘And Just Like That...’, and I said, honestly, I felt relieved.

“He asked why, and I told him it was because I couldn't separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator. My friend was alarmed at my word choice. And to be honest so was I. I hadn't thought of this man for so many years, and yet there was a virility to my language that came from somewhere deep and buried."

Zoe explained she worked at a club owned by Noth when she was in her 20s, and alleged that "on the few occasions" Noth showed up at the venue "he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter”.

The same year, Zoe also guest-starred on ‘Law & Order’ alongside Noth, who played Detective Mike Logan in the series.

And the actress claims Noth was “drunk on set” and began making sexual advances toward her during their scenes together.

She added: "During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes.

“In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, 'You smell good.' I didn't say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It's so rare that we do."

Zoe went on to claim her experiences “are small in comparison” to the other allegations against Noth, but said she wanted to share her story because “navigating predation at any level is a burden all women have to bear”.

She continued: “For the most part there is no accountability, and no consequence. Chris Noth capitalised on the fantasy that women believed Mr. Big represented. And those fantasies often create environments where emotional confusion thrives.

“Perhaps Big’s death is the communal grief we all must face in mourning that fantasy, in releasing that male archetype we as women have been fed through popular culture, and confronting its dark and pervasive underbelly.”

Zoe’s post comes after two women accused Noth of attacking them in 2004 and 2015 respectively – which Noth himself has denied.

He said: "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.

"These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

The first accuser alleged to The Hollywood Reporter that Noth had "raped her from behind" in 2004 when she was just 22, while the other woman claimed she was 25 and had had a dinner date with the actor in New York before he allegedly assaulted her.