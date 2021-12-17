Larsa Pippen has insisted she is still “friends” with Kim Kardashian.

The 47-year-old star gave an interview last year in which she hinted that Kim’s marriage to Kanye West was part of the reason she now has a different relationship with the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ alum.

In May this year, sources said Larsa was keen to patch up her friendship with Kim following the SKIMS founder’s split from Kanye, and she has seemingly confirmed they’ve managed to bury the hatchet as she referred to Kim as her “friend”.

She told Us Weekly magazine: “We are friendly, we’re friends. You know what, I think the whole [Jordyn Woods cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson] situation that happened before me kind of dictated how I was perceived from people that don’t know anything about it. I’m like, ‘How did I fall into this?’

“I love [the Kardashian family], my children love them. Our families are so intertwined.”

Meanwhile, insiders claimed earlier this year Larsa was hoping Kim’s split from Kanye would allow them to get their friendship back on track.

A source said: “Larsa feels like - and hopes - her friendship with Kim will be back to normal sooner or later, especially now that Kanye’s out of the picture.”

However, the insider also insisted at the time that Larsa “never really had a falling out” with Kim, 41, but that “Kanye was the problem” that caused their friendship to break down.

Larsa first made her feelings known in an interview last year, in which she spoke about her frosty relationship with Kanye.

She said: "If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person."

And in response, a source claimed the Kardashian family all believe Larsa is “toxic energy”.

While in a previous exchange, another source claimed that Kim and Larsa simply grew apart as friends.

They said: "The friendship just naturally grew apart over a period of time because life happens.

"Kim is focused on matters at home - getting Kanye healthy, her four young kids, law school and juggling her businesses."