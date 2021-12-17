Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt “always hoped” to welcome another child together.

The 32-year-old author is believed to be pregnant with the couple’s second child, and sources have now said the pair are thrilled to be expecting a younger sibling for their 16-month-old daughter, Lyla Marie.

An insider said: "They always hoped for Lyla to have another sibling. They feel very blessed [and feel] ecstatic.”

The source also said Katherine “loves” being a mother, and can’t wait to expand her family further.

They added: "Katherine loves being a mom. Lyla is her world. She has help, but is also very hands-on."

And it’s not just Chris and Katherine who are excited for the new addition, as Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver, couldn’t be happier to become a grandmother to a new arrival.

The insider told People magazine: "Maria is also very involved in Lyla's life. She is excited for another grandchild."

The impending arrival will be the third child for the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star, who also has nine-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Chris and Katherine have not yet confirmed the news, but the 42-year-old actor recently took to social media to honour his wife – whom he wed in 2019 – on her birthday.

He wrote: "Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, stepmother, and life partner. I simply can't imagine how lost I'd be without you.

"You're beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you're a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything."

Meanwhile, Chris previously shared his interest in expanding his family earlier this year, when he said he’d “love” to have more children with Katherine.

He said at the time: "We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that, but my plan is, let's go."