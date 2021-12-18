Scarlett Johansson was “starstruck” when she met Judge Judy.

The 37-year-old actress would leave many people lost for words if they met her, but she has admitted even she gets starstruck when she meets some of her own Hollywood heroes – including Judge Judith Sheindlin, the woman behind the hit ‘Judge Judy’ television series.

She said: “I met Judge Judy once. I was in a restaurant, and I saw Judge Judy at a table with her family. I was so starstruck, I couldn’t believe it. I was a little nervous.

“I wasn’t sure if she was going to … I mean, she’s like an icon, obviously, so I didn’t know if she was going to look at me and be like, ‘Get away from my table, I’m here with my family. I’m Judge Judy, leave me alone.’ ”

And although she was worried Judy would tell her to go away, the ‘Black Widow’ star was please to discover the judge was “wonderful” and a “very nice person”.

Speaking during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon’, she said: “She wasn’t like that! She was wonderful and I was so relieved that she was a very nice person, and she probably was like surprised that I was there. I was very geeked out. I grew up with Judge Judy. She was amazing.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Sing 2’ star previously spoke about having her opinions scrutinised as a public figure, as she said she doesn't feel it is "normal" to be as "exposed" as much as she is.

She explained: "The idea that you're obligated to because you're in the public eye is unfair. You didn't choose to be a politician, you're an actor.

"Of course, whatever you say, whether it's politically correct or not, any statement you make, or how you live your life, people are obviously going to take issue with it.

"We judge each other all the time. We judge ourselves constantly. I think people equate that connectivity to being self-aware.

"To me, it's different from being self-aware. And reacting to everything that's coming at them through this f****** thing [a phone] —your sense of reality is completely skewed.

"It's not normal to be that exposed. You can be exposed whenever you're in the public eye, but to then be on the receiving end, like a raw nerve, of all this stuff back? It's too much!"