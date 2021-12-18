Ben Affleck says he is “happier” the more time he spends with his children.

The 49-year-old actor has 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and nine-year-old Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and has said he feels the most fulfilled when he’s spending time with his brood.

He told ‘Good Morning America’: "The only biography that needs anything is written on the hearts of your kids. I will be long dead, and someone will ask my kids ‘What was your dad like’ and that is when I will know what my life was worth.

“My life is better, and I am happier the more I am around my kids.

"We all want to pass on the best of ourselves to our children. I don't care who you are, I'm quite sure you feel at some point in your life you've taken missteps, nobody wants to transfer that to our children and that is a real task that everybody faces, whatever those issues are."

The ‘Justice League’ star recently landed himself in hot water when he made comments about his marriage to Jennifer Garner, as he said he would "probably still be drinking" if they were still married.

But he has since insisted his comments were taken out of context and during his interview on ‘GMA’, he said he feels “everybody needs second chances”.

He added: "I feel like at the end of the day everybody needs second chances. I don't know anybody who does everything right. We all fail. That's the truth. There aren't enough movies, there isn't enough success, not enough likes on Instagram. Those things will never fill you up or make you happy."

In his original comments, Ben said that had he not divorced Jennifer in 2018, he would feel "trapped".

He said: "We probably would’ve ended up at each other’s throats. I'd probably still be drinking. It's part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped.

"I was like 'I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

And he later said his comments were taken out of context, as he clarified he had also spoken about how “proud” he is of the way he and Jennifer co-parent their brood.

He explained: "We talked a lot about my family, you know, alcoholism, struggling with real things, how you have to be accountable and loving, how I work with my ex-wife, how I'm so proud of the way we work together for our kids, the best that we can for them.

"I was thrilled. I thought, 'Wow, I should do more honest, exploratory, self-evaluating things.'

"Then I start seeing all this stuff come up on Twitter. And I was like, what is this?"