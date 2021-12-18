Katherine Schwarzenegger feels “blessed” to be a mother.

The 32-year-old author has daughter Lyla Marie, 16 months, with her husband Chris Pratt, and has said she couldn’t be happier with her life as a mother, as she’s “always wanted” to start a family.

She said: "I've always wanted to be a mom and I have always really looked forward to this time in my life and been really excited about it. And I feel really just so blessed to be able to experience it and also experience it with my husband, and she's just the best."

Katherine says her daughter is a “happy” baby, and the mother-of-one feels “lucky” to have her family by her side.

She added: "Lyla is the best baby and she's so happy and so smiley, and I know how lucky I am. I'm so grateful to be able to experience it and also be able to see my parents’ step into the role as grandparents, my two brothers as uncles, and my sister as such a hands-on aunt. It's been a really beautiful time and experience, and she's changed my life for the better."

The beauty and the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star have incredibly busy schedules, but Katherine insists they handle all of the parenting duties themselves.

She said: "I wouldn't say that we've kind of nailed down a good balancing act of, 'Can you watch her for a second while I run and do some work?' 'Can you watch her while I run to do this?' but it's so fun.

“I love taking her everywhere with me and having her here in my office when I'm doing work. She's like my little buddy and comes out everywhere with me.”

As well as Lyla, Katherine is stepmother to Chris’ nine-year-old son Jack – whom he has with his ex-wife Anna Faris – and says it’s “wonderful” to see the 42-year-old as a father of two.

Speaking during an appearance on the ‘PEOPLE Every Day’ podcast, she said: "I love it and it's really wonderful when you're able to parent with a partner that is really hands-on. To just see him step into the role as a girl dad ... has been really beautiful too."

Katherine’s comments come after it was reported she is currently expecting her second child with Chris, although the couple have not confirmed the news.