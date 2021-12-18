David Beckham has splashed out on a 100ft yacht.

The 46-year-old former soccer star was inspired by his pal Sir Elton John to purchase the £5 million luxury vessel and he reportedly hopes to set sail on his new purchase in the new year.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "David had a look around some yachts in the summer and decided to treat himself.

“He helped design the boat himself and has been incredibly hands-on with everything.

“It’s not an oligarch-style super-yacht, but it’s still pretty plush by anyone’s standards.

"He was inspired after holidaying with Elton and David on their boat - and loves life on the water.

“There will be an area for the kids to snorkel, and the boat will be a brilliant base for the whole Beckham clan to have magical holidays abroad."

He is planning to sail around the Florida Keys with his family on their first voyage.

David is believed to have bought a Ferretti after a visit to the Italian shipyard’s headquarters in Forli.

Speaking in October about the visit, a source said: "David was given the full works by senior management."

Ferretti confirmed David's visit but the company insisted it wouldn't comment any further in an effort to protect the "privacy and confidentiality of clients".