Richard E Grant has shared the advice given to him by his late wife

The actor's spouse Joan Washington died earlier this year, at the age of 74 after a battle with lung cancer and he revealed that shortly before her death, Joan encouraged Richard and their daughter Olivia to try to find moments of joy every day.

He posted on Twitter: "Shortly before my wife died she challenged my daughter and I to try and be happy, everyday we have tried to find something to lift our spirits.

"At the end of an absolutely brutal year. I hope you can do the same, wherever you are, beat Covid and everything that has been thrown at us. Have a great Friday."

Joan was diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer last year and Richard, 64, previously spoke about their enduring love for each other.

He said: "It's an extraordinary phenomenon to be truly 'seen' and 'known' by another human, and in Joan, I found someone who innately did both.

"To have loved one another for almost four decades has been the ride of my lifetime.'

"Since her stage four lung cancer diagnosis two days before Christmas, she was accepting, clear sighted, sanguine and totally without self pity.'

"It's been my privilege to be by your side, sharing our last eight months together, enabling us to say everything we possibly wanted and needed to, so that when you asked Olivia and me two weeks ago 'to let me go', we unequivocally said 'yes'."

The couple met when Joan agreed to give Richard private voice lessons in 1982 and they married in 1986.

They had daughter Olivia, 32, together and Richard is also a stepfather to Joan's son Tom from a previous relationship.