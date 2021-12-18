Kristin Davis auditioned for the role of Monica Geller in 'Friends'.

The 56-year-old star has revealed that she was one of many actresses who auditioned for the iconic role, which ultimately went to Courteney Cox.

Kristin - who was subsequently cast as Charlotte Goldenblatt in 'Sex and the City' - said on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden': "I think I was one of, like, 8,000 young ladies who read for Monica and Courteney Cox got her."

Kristin and Courteney were actually "in the same yoga class at the time" and they used to socialise together too.

She recalled: "The rest of us were, like, unemployed actor waitresses types and we would hang out after class."

And Kristin can still remember Courteney's reaction to landing the role of Monica.

She shared: "One day, Courteney was like, 'Hey, guys. Do you want to come car shopping with me?'

"We were like, 'Wow, car shopping!' [Courteney] said, 'I did this pilot, I’m feeling really good about it. I think I’m going to buy a Porsche.'

"We were like, 'Wow, is she for real?' It was 'Friends', and it did go very well."

Meanwhile, Kristin recently claimed 'And Just Like That...' "speaks to" the modern world.

The actress has reprised the role of Charlotte for the 'Sex and the City' revival series, and she explained that the show is distinctly different to the original.

She said: "Our whole purpose was that this is the next chapter. That's our only reason to have it have a different title."

Kristin reunited with Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon for the new show, and she thinks it reflects the modern world.

She explained: "We didn't want people to have the same expectations when obviously it's a different time, it's a different show that speaks to now. Thus, it's called 'And Just Like That'."